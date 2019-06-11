Just ahead of season four of This Is Us, the stars of the NBC series have now had quite a bit of time to sink their teeth into their characters, but that doesn't mean the same thing for everyone.

For Mandy Moore , Rebecca Pearson (and her endless changes in time period) still presents plenty of challenges.

"Every season it's challenging," she told E! News' Erin Lim on the carpet at the show's FYC event last week. "Rebecca has lived a very rich life. She brings a lot to the table. I mean, she has had a lot of loss. She's lived a lot of life. There's never a dull moment in her life, like at every different chapter. So it's never like a walk in the park, that's for sure."