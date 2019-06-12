"I can't really imagine the moments of extreme frustration, going through that process, for everyone involved. It takes so much patience and willingness to work on those connections, on everyone's part. Everyone in the family has to want that and work toward it over a period of time—and it takes a lot of time as well. So, I think luckily for Emily, her family bond was so strong before they were separated, and she does have a home to go back to. But she's already been through so much," Bledel said. "And part of the wonderful challenge of this season, for me, was to reveal her trauma in places, to pick the spots where we're going to show a bit of what she's feeling. Because on a whole she's trying to keep it together and not show her family the truth, because she doesn't want to scare them away. She doesn't want to reveal too much because what if they don't understand some of the choices she made? Given the context of the moments she was in, she herself is probably reevaluated everything she's done now with a bit of perspective."