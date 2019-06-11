Well, well, well. Look what we have here!

Earlier this week, Irina Shayk took to social media and turned up the heat in a sexy post-split Instagram shot.

Surrounded by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall, the supermodel posed in a black Intimissimi skinny-strap vest-top bodysuit that showed off her backside. And for those wondering, the piece can be yours for $27.

While several friends like Lily Aldridge were quick to gush over the post and call it "stunning," one man's decision to like the photo is making news.

Any guesses for who's responsible?! Our eyes spot Lady Gaga's ex Christian Carino's official account.