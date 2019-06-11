Pose isn't just a groundbreaking TV show, it's also a good TV show.

FX's period drama following the lives of several LGBTQ characters returns for a second season and the times, they are a-changing…meaning there's a time-jump. The action in season two picks up in 1990 when Madonna's "Vogue" just hit the airwaves and the AIDS crisis is still raging on.

"It's going to get deeper, there's going to be some riff raff, there's going to be some separations, there's going to be some coming together, and it's just going to be a lot of growth within the season. A lot of people are growing, a lot of people are maturing," Mj Rodriguez told E! News at Pose's FYC event. Rodriguez specifically teased her character, Blanca, will be growing into her role of mother of the Evangelista house.