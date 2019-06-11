Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV
by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 9:07 AM
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV
As far as responses go, this one is so fetch.
When Lindsay Lohan was asked about frenemy Paris Hilton personally victimizing her, the Mean Girls actress cheekily said, "Who's that? Who's that?"
"Nothing really makes me angry," she added during her interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "I have no problems with anyone in my life and I'm grateful for that. I'm a very loving person. I mean, if it's going to be good press for someone else, even in a negative way, then I'll pray for them."
In May, while playing "Plead the Fifth" on Watch What Happens Live, Hilton was asked to say three nice things about her on-again, off-again friend Lohan. "She's beyond," the heiress said, calling Lohan "lame" and "embarrassing."
Trying to make peace in girl world, Lohan sweetly responded to the shade. "#beyond friends are true," she captioned a black and white photo of them at the 2005 Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe Auction in Los Angeles. "Love @parishilton congratulations on your new song!"
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
The duo's feud goes way back to the early '00s. In 2006, paparazzi filmed Hilton laughing as Brandon Davis now infamously described The Parent Trap alum as a "fire crotch." Later, Lohan alleged called the Simple Life star—then denied it.
Come 2017 and Hilton took another jab, recalling a 2006 night out with Lohan and pal Britney Spears. "It was just Brit and I out, and then she just, like, chased us to the car and got in," Hilton said. "She wasn't invited."
And of course, last summer, Hilton commented on an Instagram calling Lohan a, "#PathologicalLiar," along with a laughing emoji.
Yes, this burn book is only going to get thicker.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?