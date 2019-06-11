Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Deported by ICE Back to Canada

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 9:47 AM
The man who was previously arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home on multiple occasions has now been deported.
ICE El Paso confirmed via a press release that 38-year-old John Ford, a Canadian citizen with an expired visitor's visa who had a final order of removal to Canada, was deported on Tuesday by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Ford had two convictions for trespassing at Jenner's California home.
According to the press release, Ford was escorted by ERO officers from El Paso to Houston International Airport, where he boarded a commercial flight, which the officers verified departed directly to Ontario, Canada.
Back in March, special agents with ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ERO officers arrested Ford in Albuquerque after learning he was in the country illegally and receiving a tip that he was in the area.
Dream team / BACKGRID
"Removing potentially dangerous aliens who are unlawfully present in our country is of the highest priority for ICE, especially those who threaten the safety of Americans," Corey A. Price, field office director for ICE ERO El Paso, said. "The swift action of our officers helped protect the Kardashian-Jenner family and future potential victims of John Ford. Our officers work tirelessly to remove criminal aliens from our communities, making them safer and our nation more secure."
The Kardashian-Jenner family spoke out about the arrest in March, stating, "We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism lead to the apprehension of this man. Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."
