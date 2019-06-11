See Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Head Back to the 1990s for Little Fires Everywhere

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 7:45 AM

Reese Witherspoon is leaving Monterey and heading back to the 1990s for her new TV gig and she's bringing Kerry Washingon with her.

Hulu revealed the first look at Little Fires Everywhere, the adaptation of the new book of the same name starring Scandal's Washington as Mia Warren and Big Little Lies star Witherspoon as Elena Richardson. Washington is fresh off Live in Front of a Studio Audience and Witherspoon recently wrapped production on Big Little Lies season two. So, when do these two stars sleep?

"So excited to be shooting @LittleFiresHulu with the incredibly talented @kerrywashington!" Witherspoon tweeted.

"Yup. The [fire emoji] just got LIT," Washington tweeted.

Watch

Reese Witherspoon & More Big Little Lies Ladies Spill on Season 2

Based on Celeste Ng's best-selling book, the new series is written and executive produced by Liz Tigelaar.

"At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth – all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work," Witherspoon said in a statement when the series order was announced. "Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life."

Little Fires Everywhere follows the fates of the Richardson family and a mother-daughter duo who upend their lives. The series explores how much damage secrets can do and "the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster."

The cast also includes Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson. Washington and Witherspoon are executive producers as well.

"As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng's phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu," Washington said when the show was announced. "As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters."

