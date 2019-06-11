Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things Season 3

Stranger Things

Netflix

It's summer time and the living is...deadly if you're in Hawkins, Indiana. In the new season of Stranger Things, it's the summer of 1985 and our favorite pint-sized heroes aren't so pint-sized.

The crew is on the cusp of adulthood, with raging hormones and blossoming romances complicating the group's once solid dynamic. Can Mike, (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) withstand the raging storm of teenage angst and face down new threats from enemies old—and new?

They've banished evil before, but it's never truly gone, just changed.

The new season kicks off on July 4. Who needs fireworks?

Get a peek at what happened behind the scenes of the new season in the photos below.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Billy!

Matt Duffer, Dacre Montgomery and Ross Duffer.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

The Creators

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

TV Siblings

Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Joyce!

Winona Ryder and director Uta Briesewitz.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

The Girls

Ross Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Matt Duffer.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

Thumbs Up

Caleb McLaughlin on set.

Stranger Things 3

Netflix

The Boys

Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and executive producer Shawn Levy.

Stranger Things season three also stars David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Francesca Reale, Jake Busey and Cary Elwes.

