Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 5:00 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
You've never heard "Sucker" sung like this before.
The Jonas Brothers teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a special rendition of their hit single for Monday's episode of The Tonight Show. But instead of rocking out on their guitars, the trio broke out a few classroom instruments.
That's right! Nick Jonas used the clapper, Joe Jonas used the banana shaker and Kevin Jonas used the triangle. As for the late-night host, he played the keyboard, a wood block and an avocado shaker.
Even The Roots members traded in their band instruments for these classroom alternatives. For instance, Questlove played the clapper, Kamal Gray played the xylophone and James Poyser played the melodica.
"Sucker" appears on the JoBros' new album, Happiness Begins, which dropped last week. However, fans have been rocking out to the single and its corresponding music video since February.
To hear this brand-new version of the chart-topper, check out the video.
Catchy, no?
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?