We're a "Sucker" for the Jonas Brothers' Classroom Instruments Performance With Jimmy Fallon

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 5:00 AM

You've never heard "Sucker" sung like this before.

The Jonas Brothers teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a special rendition of their hit single for Monday's episode of The Tonight Show. But instead of rocking out on their guitars, the trio broke out a few classroom instruments.

That's right! Nick Jonas used the clapper, Joe Jonas used the banana shaker and Kevin Jonas used the triangle. As for the late-night host, he played the keyboard, a wood block and an avocado shaker.

Even The Roots members traded in their band instruments for these classroom alternatives. For instance, Questlove played the clapper, Kamal Gray played the xylophone and James Poyser played the melodica. 

"Sucker" appears on the JoBros' new album, Happiness Begins, which dropped last week. However, fans have been rocking out to the single and its corresponding music video since February.

To hear this brand-new version of the chart-topper, check out the video.

Jonas Brothers Talk New Album & Going on Tour at 2019 BBMAs

Catchy, no?

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

