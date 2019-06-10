Drake's Emotional Performance of ''O Canada'' at the NBA Finals Is a Slam Dunk

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 7:22 PM

Drake

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Drake offered up quite the rendition of "O Canada" during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and let's just say it was every bit sweeter than a spoonful of maple syrup. 

Cameras spotted the Canadian-born rapper belting out his native country's national anthem before tip off, and it didn't take long for the internet to take notice of the meme-able moment. Swaying side to side and with his eyes closed, Drake wasn't afraid to let his patriotic side shine through. 

The Toronto Raptors currently lead the Golden State Warriors 3-1 in the series, and Drizzy has been there every step of the way as his home team attempts to clinch their very first NBA championship title.

The "God's Plan" MC previously made headlines for his courtside behavior during Game 1 of the Finals. Drake attempted to troll Warriors star Steph Curry by wearing a signed Dell Curry jersey, who is Steph's father and just so happened to play for the Raptors years ago. 

5 Things to Know About Beyonce's Chatty NBA Seatmate

Other notable attendees inside the Toronto Raptorsat Scotiabank Arena on Monday evening included Shitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and pro tennis star Eugenie Bouchard

To see Drake out-Drake himself yet again, watch the clip above. 

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.