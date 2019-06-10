Selena Gomez is taking on the Big Apple, and with major style!

Attending the New York City premiere of her latest movie, The Dead Don't Die, the 26-year-old star is bringing the glitz and the glamour to the star-studded event. Sashaying along the red carpet with her co-stars Adam Driver and Chloe Sevigny, the brunette beauty showed off her larger-than-life ensemble. Wearing a $16,000 Celine mini dress, which featured billowing feather straps, Gomez was ready to shimmy the night away.

In fact, that's what she did right before the star-studded event.

From her glam team's Instagram videos, the "Fetish" singer showed off her feathery dress with a cute little shimmy. "I'm going to my movie premiere," she said with a little laugh. When it came to styling, the 26-year-old actress enlisted none other than Kate Young, who recently dressed her during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, We Day and The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment.