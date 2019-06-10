Kylie Jenner and Her BFF Stassie Pose in Matching Itty-Bitty Bikinis

Kylie Jenner is "out of office" until further notice!

After celebrating BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's birthday over the weekend, the 21-year-old beauty mogul is keeping the party going. "out of office," Jenner captioned her Instagram picture, alongside two semi-NSFW photos of her and Stassie Baby (as she's dubbed online).

Moreover, the 22-year-old influencer took a moment to thank her ride or die. "grateful for this one," Stassie captioned her post, which featured the same fire image Kylie shared.

Posing together on a bike, the dynamic duo sported matching itty-bitty black bikinis from Hunza G, plaid-printed caps from Burberry and Chanel sneakers.

Although, this isn't the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her bestie have matched in recent days. Looking like a pair of Siamese cats, the two donned the same cream-colored Chanel co-ord set and black sunnies. They even styled their hair the same, in a slick, straight bob.