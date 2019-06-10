Just when you thought 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couldn't be any more dramatic—and entertaining—the TLC reality show introduced Laura, 51, and her 29-year-old fiancé Aladin, a personal trainer in Qatar.

Laura hasn't made her way to Qatar just yet, but she is getting ready to say goodbye to her life in Florida, including her 21-year-old son Liam. She said the two are best buds, but Liam isn't exactly ready to call Aladin dad. In an interview with producers, Liam admitted he was nervous.

"I don't understand what Aladin hopes to get out of this. She's going to be 75 when he's 45," Liam said, noting she can't have children, and "I will never accept him as a father figure, he's kind of getting the short-end of the stick on this."