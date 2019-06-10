Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Romantic Miami Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari jetted off to Miami for some fun in the sun.

Cameras spotted the 37-year-old Grammy winner and her 25-year-old personal trainer beau hitting the beach together over the weekend. The cute couple also enjoyed time on a yacht together, where they recreated one of Titanic's most memorable scenes on the bow of the boat.

"Britney and Sam took a quick weekend trip to Miami," a source tells E! News. "All [Spears] wanted was to be in a bikini by the water. She was so excited to be able to go. They had a room overlooking the ocean and Britney was in heaven."