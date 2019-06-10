You've watched people play them on TV week after week, but now with Fox's First Responders Live, viewers get a front-row seat to what really happens with firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and other first responders. These are people who put their own lives on the line day after day to save others.

In the exclusive First Responders Live preview below, host Josh Elliott explains the premise of the new series.

"There are people who see all that could go wrong and decide, ‘I want to make it all right.' People who are running towards the problem, rather than away from it. They deserve, frankly, as deep an understand of what it is they do and why they do it as we can possibly communicate," Elliott says.