by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 9:46 AM

Happy birthday, Prince Philip!

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was born on June 10, 1921, turns 98 today. In celebration of the special day, the royal family is sharing sweet birthday messages.

"Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote via their Sussex Instagram account. Along with the message, the couple shared a photo of Harry and Philip together, as well as a throwback photo of Philip dancing with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a series of photos of Philip in honor of his special day, writing on Instagram, "Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

The pictures show Philip laughing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years.

Photos

Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

Clarence House wished Philip a happy birthday with a throwback photo of a 2-year-old Prince Charles holding his dad's hand. The picture was taken after Charles greeted his father upon his return home from a trip to Malta in 1951.

"Happy 98th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," the message from Clarence House read, adding the hashtag #HappyBirthdayHRH.

The Royal Family Twitter account also posted photos of Philip on Monday, writing, "Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday today!"

Princess Eugenie wished her grandpa a happy birthday on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of them together over the years. 

"Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh," Eugenie wrote. "I found a couple of classic photographs of Grandpa and I on Christmas Day and Trooping the Colour a few years ago now."

Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, also wished Philip a "very happy 98th birthday" on social media.

It was just days ago that the royal family gathered together for the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade, where the Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance since giving birth to baby Archie.

