by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 9:30 AM
Laura, 51, is ready to ditch her life in Eustis, Florida, all in the name of the love of her life, Aladin, 29, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
In the exclusive sneak preview above, get to know Laura. She's retired and lives with her 21-year-old son Liam. "Liam and I are best buddies," Laura says in the preview. "Basically my life here in Florida is wonderful, I love it down here, but in 10 days I am leaving everything to move halfway across the world to be with my fiancé Aladin."
Aladin is a 29-year-old personal trainer originally from Tunisia. He currently lives in Qatar.
The couple met just like many 90 Day Fiancé veterans before them, on social media.
"This Tunisian man started chit-chatting with me and I was just like, ‘Wow! He is gorgeous. What is he looking at me for?'" Laura said.
The chatting turned into a bond and after a year of talking, Aladin asked if she would come meet him.
"I was extremely nervous the first day we met," she says in the exclusive clip.
But she went. And…they're engaged! He popped the question three days into her trip overseas. Will Laura be able to adjust to life in Qatar and win over his family? Time will tell. Meet the other 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couples below.
TLC
Corey, 31, met Evelin, 26, while on a trip to Ecuador. After four years of dating, Corey was ready for the next step: relocating since Evelin didn't want to move to the US.
TLC
Tiffany, 27, met Ronald, 29, on a trip to South Africa with a friend. Ronald quickly proposed...but neglected to tell her about his gambling addiction and criminal record. He went to rehab, but is Tiffany ready to uproot her 8-year-old son and move across the world with a man who may have more than a checkered past?
TLC
90 Day viewers are familiar with Paul and Karine. Paul traveled to meet Karine in Brazil on Before the 90 Days. Now, they're married and welcomed a son. But can Paul adjust to life in Brazil with a new baby?
Article continues below
TLC
Laura, 51, met Aladin, 29, on Facebook. After just eight months she flew to meet Aladin in Qatar and days later they were engaged. In a press release, TLC said, "Aladin is a young, handsome personal trainer, and Laura is afraid their relationship might be too good to be true." Can Laura overcome her trust issues and insecurities over the 20-year age difference, to live happily ever after in Qatar? Will both their families accept the relationship?
TLC
Deavan, a 22-year-old single mom, met Jihoon, 29, on a dating app. Jihoon flew to meet Deavan in Salt Lake City, Utah,and the couple left the first meeting with a bun in the oven. Deavan is ready to marry and move to South Korea, but a language barrier and possible parent problems may hold this couple back from happily wedded bliss.
TLC
Jenny, 60, met Sumit, 30, when he catfished her. Sumit eventually came clean, she forgave him and traveled to India from Palm Springs, California, to meet him. Her trip was cut short when Sumit's parents refused to accept her. Now, she's planning to move to India permanently, leaving behind her children, grandchildren and friends. But Sumit doesn't want his traditional Hindu family finding out about his older American bride.
Article continues below
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
The Million Dollar Listing New York Season 8 Trailer Is Full of Drama, Returning Faces and Real Estate Porn
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?