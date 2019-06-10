Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Grabbing Woman's Breasts in New York Club

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a club in New York.

A New York Police Department source tells E! News the 51-year-old actor is being sought on the charge of forcible touching. The insider claims a woman called the police around 11:11 p.m. on Sunday and accused the celebrity of being "extremely intoxicated" and grabbing her breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in New York.

"He could potentially be arrested," the NYPD source tells E! News. "It's up to the detectives on how they decide to proceed."

The name of the accuser has not been revealed. However, Page Six, which first reported the news, claims she's 30 years old.

E! News has reached out to Gooding's legal team for comment.