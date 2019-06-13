by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 8:30 AM
Kylie Jenner needs some space. A designated parking spot outside her place of work would be cool too, but…
"Kris Jenneris just doing too much with my office," vents the makeup and skincare guru in this telephone-style clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ironically sees her mother doing the exact same thing next to the 21-year-old's desk at Kylie Cosmetics.
"Lately, Kylie's been so territorial," Kris tells Kourtney Kardashian over the phone. "I'm not sure what's going on."
As the new clip toggles back and forth between the momager and her youngest's respective testimonials, what's "going on" becomes more and more clear. When Khloe Kardashian asks Kylie which office she's talking about, her sister explains she just found the place and admits she pays "too much a month" for it, but of course has already "spent so much time making it perfect."
"Stop!" Khloe cuts her off. "Me and Scott went there." And cut to: previous footage of Kris tour-guiding them through Kylie Cosmetics' headquarters like, "So, this is my office…"
And there's more. Kylie says the occupational turf war recently spread to the company parking structure as well, ever since the founder's mom started leaving her own car in the CEO's spot. Khloe suggests it's because Kris thinks "it's her office," not her daughter's, and Kylie agrees the whole situation is "getting out of hand."
Funnily enough though, it sounds like that's kind of how Kris is feeling too.
"In front of everybody at the office [Kylie's] like, 'Don't ever park in my parking space again! It's the one thing that means something to me. I've worked so hard.' And I'm like, oh my goodness," a frustrated Kris tells Kourtney.
"Definitely don't let her boss you around," Kourtney advises. "You're Kris M.F. Jenner. You are her mother."
Though Khloe candidly tells her baby sis to "listen…there's no f--king friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire" at first, she eventually reaches a similar conclusion. Speaking about their mother, the Revenge Body star tells Kylie, "You gotta love her. There's really not many other options."
Perhaps that's something all four Kar-Jenners can agree on. Watch Kris and Kylie's competing anecdotes take center stage in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?