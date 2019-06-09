Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Wedding Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019 12:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Wedding

Instagram / Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger could not look happier in their first official wedding photo.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star wed the 29-year-old author and daughter of Maria Shriverand Arnold Schwarzenegger at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on Saturday. On Sunday, the two shared the first photo from their wedding, which shows them walking together on a path while smiling, holding hands and staring into each other's eyes.

The bride wore a strapless Giorgio Armani white sheath bridal gown with a long train and veil. The groom sported a dark suit by the designer.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Chris wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his bride. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

"We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," Chris continued. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Watch

Katherine Schwarzenegger Dishes on Farm Life With Chris Pratt

Katherine shared a near-identical post.

Their wedding venue is connected to her family history; her late great uncle and former President John F. Kennedy honeymooned there after marrying wife Jackie, and the ranch even has a suite named after them.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Katherine Schwarzenegger , Weddings , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Wedding

Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Wedding in California

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She and Husband Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Yet

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married! Look Back at Their Journey to the Altar

Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Wedding

2019 Celebrity Weddings

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Marry in Romantic California Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.