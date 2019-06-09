Céline Dion's final Last Vegas residency show included a touching tribute to her late husband and manager, René Angélil.

The 51-year-old Grammy-winning singer performed her 1,141st and last concert at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on Saturday after 16 years. As she sang a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," photos of moments from her past shows were screened, as was a photo of her and Angélil. Their three sons, René-Charles, 18, and 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, then joined her onstage during an emotional final curtain call.

"I'm both proud and humbled by what we've accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when René and I first shared this dream," Dion said. "This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career...one that I will cherish forever. I have so many people to thank, but the most important ‘thank you' goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love."