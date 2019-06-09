Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding was "classic and romantic," a source told E! News.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy actor wed the 29-year-old author, daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, at the lavish San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on Saturday.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Chris wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a pic of him and his bride. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

A source said about 70 guests attended the ceremony. Among the attendees were Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Rob Lowe, as well as Maria's other children and Katherine's siblings, and Chris and ex-wife Anna Faris' 6-year-old son Jack.

"Guests began arriving around 5 p.m. and were escorted to the lawn where a jazz band performed," the source told E! News. "Around 5:45 p.m., they moved to the ceremony tent which was adjacent to the lawn. There were lots of white flowers including hydrangeas and roses and lots of greenery."