Zachary Levi Serenades Children's Hospital Patient With Tangled Song

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 2:23 PM

Zachary Levi, Jason Sudeikis, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

He's Zachary Levi, and he's a real-life superhero.

On Friday, the Shazam! actor and several other celebs visited patients at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, one of several events for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend aimed at raising funds for the facility.

Levi got down on his knees and serenaded 15-year-old patient Sophia Linenberger by her bedside with the Tangled song "I See the Light." CNN host Jake Tapper  shared a video of the sweet moment on Instagram.

Levi played hero Flynn Rider in Disney's 2010 3D computer-animated musical film, which starred Mandy Moore as main character and his love interest Rapunzel.

Other celebs who took part in Big Slick Celebrity weekend events included Samm Levine, Taran Killam and wife Cobie SmuldersDavid CookDavid KoechnerModern Family's Ariel Winter and Eric StonestreetPaul RuddRob RiggleJason Sudeikis and wife Olivia Wilde. The latter four male actors grew up in the neighboring Kansas City, Kansas area.

The stars took part in a celebrity charity softball game at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, as well as a bowling tournament. See photos from the events:

Eric Stonestreet, Cobie Smulders, Ariel Winter, David Cook, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet, Blake Vogt, Cobie Smulders, Ariel Winter, Zachary Levi and David Cook

The group appears with a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Selena Gomez, Big Slick

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

The singer and actress visits another patient at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Olivia Wilde, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

The actress visits a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

Selena Gomez, Big Slick

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

The singer and actress visits a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Eric Stonestreet, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Eric Stonestreet

The Modern Family star signs a baseball for a Children's Mercy Hospital patient.

Paul Rudd, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend, Childrens Mercy Hospital

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Paul Rudd

The actor hangs out with a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Ariel Winter, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star takes place in a celebrity bowling tournament.

Zachary Levi, Jason Sudeikis, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Zachary Levi and Jason Sudeikis

The two actors pose for a pic together.

Selena Gomez, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend Softball Game

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

The singer and actress takes part in the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.

Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Selena Gomez and Paul Rudd

The two pose for a photo before the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium.

Olivia Wilde, Selena Gomez, Big Slick Celebrity Weekend

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde and Selena Gomez

The two pose for a pic together.

