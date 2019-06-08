Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 2:23 PM
He's Zachary Levi, and he's a real-life superhero.
On Friday, the Shazam! actor and several other celebs visited patients at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, one of several events for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend aimed at raising funds for the facility.
Levi got down on his knees and serenaded 15-year-old patient Sophia Linenberger by her bedside with the Tangled song "I See the Light." CNN host Jake Tapper shared a video of the sweet moment on Instagram.
Levi played hero Flynn Rider in Disney's 2010 3D computer-animated musical film, which starred Mandy Moore as main character and his love interest Rapunzel.
Other celebs who took part in Big Slick Celebrity weekend events included Samm Levine, Taran Killam and wife Cobie Smulders, David Cook, David Koechner, Modern Family's Ariel Winter and Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and wife Olivia Wilde. The latter four male actors grew up in the neighboring Kansas City, Kansas area.
The stars took part in a celebrity charity softball game at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals baseball team, as well as a bowling tournament. See photos from the events:
The group appears with a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
The singer and actress visits another patient at Children's Mercy Hospital.
The actress visits a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
The singer and actress visits a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital.
The Modern Family star signs a baseball for a Children's Mercy Hospital patient.
The actor hangs out with a patient at Children's Mercy Hospital.
The Modern Family star takes place in a celebrity bowling tournament.
The two actors pose for a pic together.
The singer and actress takes part in the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals.
The two pose for a photo before the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium.
The two pose for a pic together.
