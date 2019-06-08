Kim Kardashian and Family Pay Tribute to Kanye West on 42nd Birthday

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 1:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday, Kanye West!

The rapper's wife Kim Kardashian and her family members took to Instagram on Saturday to wish him a happy 42nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!" wrote Kim, 38, alongside a screenshot of him smiling as the two FaceTime.

He has a lot of smile about; A month ago, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West, who was born via surrogate like his big sister Chicago West, 1.

Watch

Kanye West Describes Difficulties of Living With Bipolar Disorder

Kris Jenner shared several photos of the family with Kanye, including a picture of him with Kim and their three eldest children at their big Christmas party last year.

"Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest," she wrote. "You are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life."

"Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together," Kris continued. "Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much!"

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram Story a pic of her with Kanye, Kris and Kendall Jenner, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY YE!!!!!"

Khloe Kardashian posted a pic of her and Kanye inside a photo booth at her 32nd birthday party in 2016.

"Happy birthday Ye!!" she wrote. "Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!"

Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner also paid tribute to Kanye for his birthday.

"Happy birthday to this incredible man," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with the rapper. "Not only is he an extremely talented artist, he is an amazing husband to Kim, and father to his children. I am so blessed to have you in my life, Kanye."

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kanye West , Birthdays , Kardashian News , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Wave

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Zachary Levi

Zachary Levi Serenades Children's Hospital Patient With Tangled Song

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Dream Kardashian Bonds With BFF Cousin True Thompson in Sweet Photos

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Daughter

Stormi Webster Tries to Say Her Own Name in Adorable Video

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Concert

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom on Stage for Beautiful Duet

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth to Baby Archie

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Louis Makes Trooping the Colour Balcony Debut: See All the Adorable Photos

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.