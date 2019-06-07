The Good Place To End After Season 4

NBC
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 7:29 PM
We have arrived in the Bad Place.
NBC's critically acclaimed comedy The Good Place will end after season four, creator Mike Schur announced during a panel celebrating the show on Friday night.
"After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons—just over 50 episodes—was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we've been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last."
"I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule," Schur continued. "I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot."
The comedy stars Kristen Bell, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Ted Danson and follows a group of humans in the afterlife, which, if you haven't seen it, is about all we can and want to tell you before you watch it immediately.
It will return for its final season this fall on NBC, Thursdays at 9 p.m.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
