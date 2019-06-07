Malika Haqq and Rapper O.T. Genasis Break Up After 2 Years

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis are going their separate ways.

After being together for almost two years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 31-year-old rapper have decided to call it quits. The two first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2017, a few months after she and Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro broke up.

"Single," Haqq bluntly put it on Instagram on Friday morning, alongside a photo of her wearing a white, peek-a-boo lace dress with a matching lingerie set. From the looks of her fire 'gram image, it seems that she's ready for a fresh start.

The "Bae" rapper has yet to comment on the split.

However, fans of the couple had a hunch they were ready to move on from their relationship. In recent months, the pair rarely posted pics with each other, unlike before. Scroll through the rapper's Instagram page, and you'll find that the last time he posted about his leading lady was in October 2018.