Daisy Ridley's Diamond Ring Sparks Tom Bateman Engagement Rumors

The galaxy might be a little brighter because of the rock on Daisy Ridley's finger.

Fans are speculating that the Star Wars actress is engaged to her Murder on the Orient Express co-star Tom Bateman. The rumors started when Ridley was spotted rocking a diamond ring with a gold band on her wedding finger. Her sparkling diamond has since been seen on numerous occasions.

Moreover, the British tabloid, The Sun, via MSN reports that Bateman "introduced Daisy to staff at a Chicago hairdresser's as his fiancee."

It's been reported that the actors met on the set of their 2017 film, Murder on the Orient Express, in which Daisy played a damsel in distress. They appeared to have fallen in love rather fast, since multiple outlets reported that they moved in together in early 2019. The lovebirds are reportedly sharing a chic home in one of London's upscale neighborhoods.