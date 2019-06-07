The social media queen is at it again!

Chrissy Teigen is spending her time across the pond with hubby John Legend, her two kids and a v dramatic and entertaining spoof of Four Weddings. If you're a fan of the TLC reality series or simply love a good parody, then you'll want to watch all 26 clips on her Instagram Stories.

"Spent most of the day remaking an episode of Four Weddings on my stories," the 33-year-old model and Twitter queen shares online. "If you're one of the 6 other people who watch it, you'll love it!"

From the famous Four Weddings intro to walking down the aisle in a très chic bath towel (you read that correctly) to throwing several bridezilla tantrums, Teigen deserves an Emmy for her recreation.

"John said that there is a budget but I definitely want what I want... [and] I'm gonna get it," she tells the camera with a sly laugh, and a glass of wine in her hand.