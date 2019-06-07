Snooki Shares Adorable Photo of 1-Week-Old Son Angelo Fist-Pumping

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 11:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Snooki, Angelo, Babies

Instagram

Snooki's baby boy Angelo is a week old!

The Jersey Shore star gave birth to her and Jionni LaValle's third child on Thursday, May 30. The couple's new bundle of joy has joined siblings Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, in the family. Since his arrival, Snooki has been sharing photos of her youngest son with her fans on social media.

On Friday, the 31-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of Angelo in striped onesie pajamas. In the picture, Angelo has a post-it note on him that reads, "One week."

Snooki captioned the cute post with the hashtag #ThirdChildVibes and #fistpump, pointing out his closed hand.

Watch

Jersey Shore Star Snooki Gives Birth to Baby No. 3!

"Who's one week today?!" Snooki can be heard asking her baby boy in her Instagram Story video, placing the post-it on Angelo. "You are!"

Snooki, Angelo, Babies

Instagram

Snooki also opened up about her newborn child on her podcastIt's Happening With Snooki & Joey.

"He sleeps a lot, he's like me," she shared on the latest episode. "He sleeps a lot during the day and then at night, he's chugging and s--tting. So he's like us."

"It's so crazy and I'm trying to get my life back together," Snooki said. "You know when I was pregnant I was not doing anything, I was relaxing. Now I'm trying to just get back into my groove, and it's really hard with three kids."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Snooki , Celeb Kids , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

2019 Celebrity Babies

Hear the Touching Story Behind Kane Brown's 2019 CMT Win

Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Defends Lauren After She's Mom-Shamed Over Going Out

Abby Huntsman, The View

The View's Abby Huntsman Gives Birth to Twins

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Mother's Day 2019

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"Girls Next Door" Star Bridget Shares Her Infertility Journey

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.