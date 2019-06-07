Penn Badgley Thinks "Fame" Stands for "F--king Awful, Man, Extremely"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 10:46 AM

You actor and Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley has been famous for more than a decade. But he isn't that into it.

"It's boring to me," the 32-year-old told fellow star Gina Rodriguez, 34, in a Variety piece published on Friday. "Fame stands for, I have an acronym for it that I just came up with, 'It's F–king Awful, Man, Extremely'...You're dancing on a razor's edge."

"Just like, 'Don't cut me! Don't cut me!'" Rodriguez said.

When he asked her how quickly did it feel for her, she replied, "I was 30, so I had been poor for so long. I had been a struggling actor for so long. I had not paid off my NYU debt. It always feels immediate, because you're like, 'Oh, I've been struggling for 13 years' to 'Yay! I get to pay my rent.' The one thing about fame is that it's a constant test of the ego."

"And when you falter, it's very public," Badgley said. "When you break up, it's public."

The actor starred in Gossip Girl between 2007 and 2012. He now plays the main character, a stalker, in Netflix's romance-thriller series You, which debuted in 2018. Season two is now in the works.

