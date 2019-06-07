You actor and Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley has been famous for more than a decade. But he isn't that into it.

"It's boring to me," the 32-year-old told fellow star Gina Rodriguez, 34, in a Variety piece published on Friday. "Fame stands for, I have an acronym for it that I just came up with, 'It's F–king Awful, Man, Extremely'...You're dancing on a razor's edge."

"Just like, 'Don't cut me! Don't cut me!'" Rodriguez said.

When he asked her how quickly did it feel for her, she replied, "I was 30, so I had been poor for so long. I had been a struggling actor for so long. I had not paid off my NYU debt. It always feels immediate, because you're like, 'Oh, I've been struggling for 13 years' to 'Yay! I get to pay my rent.' The one thing about fame is that it's a constant test of the ego."

"And when you falter, it's very public," Badgley said. "When you break up, it's public."