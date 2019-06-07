Elisabeth Moss on Her Mad Men Meme: I'm Proud Peggy Walks Has Taken on a Life of Its Own

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 6:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Elisabeth Moss will live forever—or as long as the internet lives—all thanks to Mad Men. In the seventh season, Moss had an ultra-powerful strut through the halls as Peggy Olson. Smoking a cigarette while carrying a box of her things and an erotic piece of art, this Peggy scene has been GIFed, screenshot, made into icons, parodied and permeated the internet.

"Yeah, I think it's really cool," Moss told E! News about her new life as a meme and GIF.

"I mean, I never anticipated what it was going to become what it became. We certainly had no idea. I remember the day after the episode aired, that morning people were sending it and it became this meme, right? Is it a meme or a GIF?...I'm just to old for this s—t," Moss said while promoting the new season of The Handmaid's Tale.

Watch

Elisabeth Moss Says June Becomes Ruthless in Season 3 of Handmaid's Tale

"It's definitely something that has taken on a life of its own that I feel slightly removed from, but I'm proud of," Moss added.

Mad Men, Elisabeth Moss

AMC

The Peggy walks moment has become a symbol of badassery, and now as the rebellious June in The Handmaid's Tale, Moss is known for playing these types of kick-butt women. Is that a point of pride?

"I do feel proud of that, but I think the thing I love about June as a heroine is that she's not a superhero and I think that's why people do find her inspiring and do find strength in her because her strengths are that of so many of us. She's a mother, she's a best friend, she's a wife, she's a woman, she's a human. And I think those are the things that people actually identify with. She doesn't have any special powers, she becomes, what I think we hope would become in that situation," Moss said.

The Handmaid's Tale season three drops new episodes on Hulu on Wednesdays.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mad Men , Elisabeth Moss , The Handmaid's Tale , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Memes

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julia Roberts

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brenda Song, Disney Channel

Nostalgia Alert! Brenda Song Looks Back at Her Disney Channel Past Ahead of Amphibia Return

Claws

Claws Stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston Tease More Money, More Problems in Season 3

Big Little Lies Season 2

How the Pressure to Deliver Galvanized the Big Little Lies Cast for Season 2

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Is It a Happy Reunion for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Chantel and Pedro?

Big Little Lies

What You Need to Remember About Big Little Lies Season 1

Reese Witherspoon & More "Big Little Lies" Ladies Spill on Season 2

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.