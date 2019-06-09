Madeline: How are you?

Mary Louise: I can't complain. Actually, I can. My son is dead.

Madeline: But Celeste tells me that you continue to be so helpful with her and the boys.

Mary Louise: She should just get a proper housekeeper. You're very short.

Madeline: Excuse me?

Mary Louise: I don't mean in a negative way...Maybe I do. I find little people to be untrustworthy. My apologies. It's just that I pride myself on being a very good judge of character but you have always presented such a difficult read. You know, you seem like a nice person, loving. But also you strike me as a wanter.

Madeline: A wanter?

Mary Louise: Mhmm. You know, there are people in life who content themselves with what they have and then there are others who just...they just want.