If you've been wondering if the iconic Peach Pit diner would be making an appearance in BH90210, it looks like the answer could be maybe.

At the very least it's appearing in the new promo for the reunion series, in which the main cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 plays heightened versions of themselves attempting to put a reboot of the series together.

The new promo features the show's characters as dolls, all sitting around in the Peach Pit dealing with the latest drama at the beach club, until it pulls back to reveal that—surprise!—it's actually the real-life actors playing with the dolls.