Irina Shayk is keeping her head held high.

As rumors about her current relationship status with Bradley Cooper swirls, the model is carrying on like business as usual. On Thursday, the mother-of-one was spotted in a trendy-looking jumpsuit as she headed to the Los Angeles airport. As she entered the busy terminal, Irina was seen smiling and talking on the phone.

While it could be nothing, there was no sign of the emerald jewel that was rumored to be her engagement ring.

Moreover, Irina appears to be leaving town because of work obligations, as she is expected to attend The Lions x World Oceans Day event in New York City on Friday.

It's unclear if Bradley and Irina's relationship will last the test of time, but a source previously told E! News that they are both "questioning whether being a couple is what's best."