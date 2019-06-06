Anyone who is anyone was at Drake's exclusive party on Wednesday night, including Kylie Jenner, Tristan Thompsonand Ben Simmons.

In case people have forgotten, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is the younger sibling to Khloe Kardashianand Kendall Jenner, who just so happened to date NBA players Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons respectively. Those relationships have since ended, which made for an interesting situation when Kylie, Tristan and Ben all found themselves at the Delilah in West Hollywood.

A source tells E! News that Kylie and her girlfriends made a fashionably late arrival just before midnight and hung out at a booth inside. As for Kendall's ex, the source shares, "Ben walked outside to the back patio with the brunette woman that he brought shortly after he arrived and was outside for a bit before coming back inside."

According to the insider, Tristan arrived with two men and "was drinking and hangout out inside."

Despite their close proximity, the source reveals that Kylie "did not interact" with either men.