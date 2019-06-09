by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019 7:00 PM
Wait, so three's a what now?
Depends who you ask. Kris Jenner was probably more inclined to say "crowd"—or "confusing family dynamic," at least—during the earlier part of Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though her kin clearly had other opinions.
"It's just not making any sense to me," the Kar-Jenner matriarch admitted, after Scott Disick's memorable vacation-time Instagram post with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie last December (yeah, that one) left her feeling thoroughly perplexed and kind of concerned too.
The snapshot in question pictured Scott catching some sun in Cabo, lounging by the pool between his ex and current girlfriend while the kids played elsewhere at the resort. As most social media users will be hard-pressed to forget, the post's caption read, "What more can a guy ask for," followed by, "THREE'S COMPANY." Well then.
Much like it did on the Internet, Kourtney and Scott's modern family portrait raised serious in-house eyebrows as well, her mother's especially. By the time Kourt returned to L.A., it had been days since Kris initially traded thoughts on the photo with Kim and Khloe Kardashian (who spent much of this week's episode scrambling to track down a replacement hamster for North West after the one Aunt KoKo bought mysteriously D-I-E-D while Kim was supposed to be pet-sitting him).
But even so, the famously hands-on momager still made sure to pop by her eldest's house before Christmas, just to get the facts straight and everything.
"So don't take this the wrong way 'cause I know I sound like a meddling mom," she began, "but I'm dying to know what exactly is going on with Scott and you on these family vacations where you take along Sofia."
"We honestly had the best time," Kourtney shrugged, and the smile on her face suggested that really was true. But Kris had obviously been mulling this whole thing over for a minute and wasn't ready to call time-out on the friendly interrogation just yet.
"The fact that you have Scott's girlfriend on vacation with you, or you're on vacation with them or he's on vacation with the two of you…I don't know what's going on!" Kris continued, before going on to ask Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's mom to please kindly spell it out for her.
"He was gonna take them anyways," said the Poosh founder of her and Scott's three children. "So I'm like, do I want to go and experience it with them? Or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO so I'm like, I don't want to miss out on this with my kids."
Having been divorced herself, Kris mastered the co-parenting game decades ago and definitely understood where Kourtney was coming from. One last question, though:
"Well, who sleeps where?" she asked her daughter with an impressively straight face. "Give me the breakdown."
To her mom's probable relief, there wasn't much of one. Kourt said that in Mexico, she "had a three-bedroom villa" for her and the kids, while Scott and Sofia stayed in a different building. "It's wild," were Kris' parting thoughts on that matter.
"I had a great time," the Kardashian sis reiterated, adding in a confessional later that the trip was "really fun and easy" and also felt like an important step for her family.
"I know that we don't have to travel together and I don't think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward," Kourtney told the camera. "I feel like we are doing our best to make everything feel super normal for the kids...So, I think as long as we're all OK with it, I think it's really amazing to be able to all travel together."
See how everything unfolded this week in the full recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
