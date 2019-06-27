Instagram
Khlo Money is now 35 years old and we are ready to party!
Today Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her birthday and boy does she have a lot to celebrate this year.
In addition to building up her reality TV empire with another season of Revenge Body and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the birthday girl has been slaying the style game, friendship game and mom game.
After having her daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018, she's been impressing us with how quickly she's taken to being a mom.
She's always been everyone's favorite aunt KoKo and for the past year she's become one of our favorite Hollywood moms to watch.
What better way to celebrate the super mom's 35th birthday than to take a look back at her sweetest memories with her baby girl over the past year or so? You know you want to see all the cuteness.
We should warn you however that these photos will make you a little envious of the adventure-filled life this mother-daughter duo lives...and they're only getting started.
Happy birthday, Khloe!
May this next year be full of even more adorable memories with your darling daughter!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny Days
Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Beach Walks
While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time.
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Babe Crew
"We have created some bomb ass memories together. Keep em coming," Khloe captioned this sisterhood snap.
Instagram
Hot Mama
The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beach Babies
Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
White Hot
On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!
Instagram
Floatin'
April sun in California means pool time for these babes.
Instagram
Model Behavior
Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.
Instagram
Rolling With the Homies
In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.
Instagram
Lavender Love
Name a better duo...we'll wait.
Instagram
Christmas Cuties
Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.
Instagram
Snuggles
In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens.
Instagram
Kiss Kiss
"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.
Instagram
Hats Off to You
In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.
Instagram
Tiger Club
Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at.
Instagram
Unicorn Delight
To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.
Instagram
Neon Trip
Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.
Instagram
Girls' Getaway
During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.
Instagram
Pool Play
Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?
Instagram
True Time
Snuggle time is always a good time.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Baby Bliss
"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.
