by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 9:30 AM

Mark your calendars!

As of today, we are officially 1 month away from the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian season 3 premiere (Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.) And, after taking a look at the latest teaser above, we couldn't be more excited.

Per the new footage, Khloe Kardashian's transformation series will "redefine" revenge. Not only will contestants shed pounds with the help of Revenge Body's trusted trainers, but the participants will also bulk up on muscle.

"I only know how to do skinny," one male participant admitted in a confessional.

Nonetheless, fitness and lifestyle consultant Ashley Borden assured her client that he could put on about 30 pounds.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Goes to High School Prom With a Superfan

Of course, this won't occur without some "blood, sweat and cheers."

"It's not just about today. It's about the rest of your life," former professional rugby player Luke Milton wisely noted on camera.

All of this wouldn't be possible without the wise guidance of Revenge Body's host. True story.

"You look amazing," a contestant noted to Kardashian.

"Honey, I'm trying to keep up with you," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star happily responded.

For all of this and more, be sure to watch the new promo above!

Watch the season 3 premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m., only on E!

