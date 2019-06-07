Mark your calendars!

As of today, we are officially 1 month away from the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian season 3 premiere (Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.) And, after taking a look at the latest teaser above, we couldn't be more excited.

Per the new footage, Khloe Kardashian's transformation series will "redefine" revenge. Not only will contestants shed pounds with the help of Revenge Body's trusted trainers, but the participants will also bulk up on muscle.

"I only know how to do skinny," one male participant admitted in a confessional.

Nonetheless, fitness and lifestyle consultant Ashley Borden assured her client that he could put on about 30 pounds.