How JWoww's Boyfriend Zack Helped Calm Her Nerves at 2019 CMT Music Awards

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 12:39 PM

JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello had a date night at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The Jersey Shore star was accompanied by her new beau at Wednesday's award show, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. JWoww, who was in attendance to present the CMT Performance of the Year, was very nervous before taking the stage alongside Bobby Bones.

"I just presented, so now I can actually enjoy the night, because I get really, really, really nervous," the 33-year-old star told E! News backstage at the award show. "I have stage fright, so going up there kinda gives me the jitters a little bit. But, I killed it and I love the fact that I got the opportunity, and I got to see Carrie Underwood in real life. So, life goals."

What Do JWoww's Kids Think About Her New Boyfriend Zack?

When asked how JWoww did at presenting, Zack told his girlfriend, "I thought you did amazing. She was really nervous and she did fantastic like always."

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Before JWoww took the stage to present, she had Zack there to support and encourage her.

"He was cheering me on right before," the reality star shared with E! News. "Saying, 'You're here, this is your moment, enjoy it. Everyone's here to see you and all the other presenters and performers, enjoy it.' As I'm screaming and crying in the background."

Take a look at the E! News video above to see JWoww dish about her relationship with Zack! Plus, find out if she's met Snooki's new baby boy!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

