Before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were taking over our daily royal news feed, there was Prince William and the stunning Kate Middleton leading the way on the royal news circuit.
While we love the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we've been mega fans of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for years and years. Even before the perfect couple wed in April 2011, we were showing Prince William and his leading lady some serious love.
After they tied the knot, our fascination and appreciation of the future King of England and his wife grew and we're not mad about it. In fact, over the past decade or so we've waited time and time again to see what these two lovebirds were up to.
Whether it was traveling on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to different countries or giving us glimpses into their home life and children, Wills and Kate have always been one of our favorite couples to root for and watch.
Since today is the Duke's birthday—William is turning 37 years old—what better way to celebrate him than by looking back at all of his sweet moments with his college sweetheart?
The two lovebirds met in 2001 while studying at the University of St. Andrews and began dating in 2003, and although there were some bumps along the way their love story has always been one for the record books.
Together William and Kate are a super couple who also happen to be super parents and the future of the British monarchy. They are practically perfect in every way and they have the precious pics to prove it.
Join us in celebrating Wills on his birthday by toasting to him and his No. 1 gal now!
Queen Approved
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton took in the sites during the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019 and Queen Elizabeth II was their adorable third wheel.
St. Patty's Day
The longtime loves shared a toast and a beer after attending the St. Patrick's Day parade in Hounslow in March.
Kids at Heart
While visiting Northern Ireland in February, the duo got their hands dirty during a soccer match.
Drink Up!
During their Northern Ireland trip, the Duchess of Cambridge poured herself a pint before her hubby enjoyed a glass.
A Family Affair
In December 2018, the Cambridge family released this sweet family photo and our hearts are so full.
Apple of My Eye
Prince William couldn't keep his eyes off of Kate while celebrating the 100th year of the Royal Air Force in England in July 2018.
Bundle of Joy
On April 23, 2018 the future King of England and his stunning wife welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, into the world and of course they looked perfect posing for the cameras.
To the Slopes
The royal couple bundled up on their winter trip to Norway in 2018 and looked adorable side by side.
Tennis Pros
The athletic duo cheered on the tennis players at Wimbledon in 2017 and they seemed to have a blast doing so.
Arrow to My Heart
Prince William looked on in amazement as his wife played with a bow and arrow while on their trip to Bhutan in 2016.
Snow Bunnies
Ugh, could these two be any cuter?!
Meet the Princess
The happy couple waved to fans in May 2015 after welcoming their second child, Princess Charlotte, at the famed Lido Wing of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2.
George of the Jungle
When the Cambridge crew was just a family of three they had a blast visiting Australia on their royal tour.
Adventure Seekers
As you can see, the lovebirds are always up for a wild outdoor activity in between performing their royal duties.
And Baby Makes Three
The proud new parents posed for the cameras outside of St. Mary's Hospital after welcoming their first child, Prince George, into the world on July 22, 2013.
Scottish Lassies
The couple visited the Emirates Arena, the future venue of the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, in Scotland in 2013 and they were perfectly in sync while walking around.
London Fog
Princess Kate looked to her hubby for warmth as the two attend the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in March 2013.
Forever Wedding Date
The married couple waved to onlookers as they attended the wedding of Mark Tomlinson and Laura Bechtolsheimer in Switzerland.
London Olympic Games
Even the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get nervous when watching the Olympics...but at least they have each other.
London Lovers
The royal duo shared a laugh while watching the cycling events at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Lucky in Love
The two arrived at the Honiara International Airport in a special boat—talk about the royal treatment—before exploring Guadalcanal Island in the Solomon Islands as a part of their 2012 tour.
Malaysian Buddies
A couple who eats together, stays together! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an official dinner hosted by Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam, Shah of Kedah while on their Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia in fall 2012.
Gala Ready
The royal couple was red carpet ready as they arrived together for the 2012 celebration of the British Olympic Team GB at Royal Albert Hall.
Tournament of Kisses
Kate gave her royal hubby a smooch after his team won a tournament round at an event for the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry in July 2011.
Tying the Knot
The couple shared a sweet kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Friday, April 29, 2011 and it was magical.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Royal Wedding was pure bliss and the newlyweds couldn't contain their happiness as they left the church as husband and wife.
Love Is in the Air
This official engagement portrait makes our hearts so happy!
Let's Get Engaged!
The two lovebirds shared a few photos to mark their engagement back in December 2010 and fans of the royals instantly loved them both.
Plus One
Prince William looked lovingly at his wife as they attended Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's wedding in October 2010 and, aww.
College Sweethearts
The royal couple was all smiles on their graduation from the University of St. Andrews back in June 2005.
Alps or Bust
The young couple took a trip to Switzerland while they were just dating in 2004 and clearly they were a match made in winter sports heaven.