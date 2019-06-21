Before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were taking over our daily royal news feed, there was Prince William and the stunning Kate Middleton leading the way on the royal news circuit.

While we love the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we've been mega fans of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for years and years. Even before the perfect couple wed in April 2011, we were showing Prince William and his leading lady some serious love.

After they tied the knot, our fascination and appreciation of the future King of England and his wife grew and we're not mad about it. In fact, over the past decade or so we've waited time and time again to see what these two lovebirds were up to.

Whether it was traveling on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II to different countries or giving us glimpses into their home life and children, Wills and Kate have always been one of our favorite couples to root for and watch.