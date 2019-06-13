Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex Cassie is pregnant.

The singer-model announced this morning that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Alex Fine, a 26-year-old competitive bull rider and celebrity trainer who's worked with the Riverdale cast.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl," the 32-year-old captioned a series of pictures on Instagram, which showed the couple in the car together. "Love You Always & Forever."

For his part, the dad-to-be posted a "Letter to my Daughter" on social media. "I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," he wrote on Instagram. "I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable."

"I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first," he continued. "I will be the Dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you're happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy's little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You're perfect to me and always will be."