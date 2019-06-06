Arie Luyendyk Jr. Defends Lauren After She's Mom-Shamed Over Going Out

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 6, 2019 9:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Last Wednesday, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their first child, daughter Alessi Ren Luyendyk. A week later, mom went out for lunch and left her with grandma. And the Internet had some thoughts.

Arie clapped back at the critics who mom-shamed his wife on Instagram after she wrote, alongside a photo of her hugging her sister, "First time out of the house without Alessi and I only cried one time. I'd say it's a win."

"To all the negative comments regarding leaving her with grandma for a 45min lunch, cut her some slack!" Arie commented. "It was my idea because she has been working so hard to keep up and quite frankly I commend her for 1. Being an incredible mom and getting the breast feeding down enough to make sure she had enough while she was at lunch. (Moms know that breastfeeding can be difficult) and 2. So much of being a good parent is making sure you take care of yourself. She wanted a healthy meal with her sister who is in town."

Watch

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

"I get so frustrated at the comments because she is such a kind soul and takes these comments to heart," he added. "Be kind people!"

"Lol I didn't leave my baby until she was 4 months old and I cried," commented one user.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Instagram

Instagram / Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"To be honest she did cry but grandma had it handled!" Arie replied.

A couple of fellow Bachelor Nation alumni moms also commented on Lauren's post.

"Winning for sure! You look great!" wrote The Bachelorette's Desiree Hartsock, who gave birth to her and husband Chris Siegfried's second son in January. "And always take time for yourself. The first weeks are tough and it looks like you're doing amazing momma!"

"Omg how...i'm so jealous!! Ruth was on my t-t every 30 minutes and i was bleeding everywhere lmao," commented The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez, who gave birth to her first child and daughter in February.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , The Bachelor , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Thorne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Abby Huntsman, The View

The View's Abby Huntsman Gives Birth to Twins

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Mother's Day 2019

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

"Girls Next Door" Star Bridget Shares Her Infertility Journey

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Mother's Day 2019

True Thompson, Stormi Webster and Chicago West Could Be Triplets In Kylie Jenner's New, Precious Photo

E-Comm: Best Baby Shower Gifts According to Hip Moms

Best Baby Shower Gifts According to Hip Moms

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.