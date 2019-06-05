Beyoncé and Jay-Z are feeling that Golden State of mind on Wednesday evening.

The A-list couple sat courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors facing off against the Golden State Warriors. As of publishing time, the series is currently tied 1-1 and this is the first game of the finals being played in Oakland, Calif.

Bey and Jay arrived at Oracle Arena a few minutes into the first quarter and immediately caused social media to erupt in quite the frenzy. Even the NBA's official Twitter account posted about their arrival.

The "Formation" singer and her husband looked stylish as always as they sat next to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob on the court. Jay-Z wore a black sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball cap while Bey stunned in a gold dress and gold heels. She accessorized with a by FAR leather clutch purse (retails at $625).

Although neither one wore jerseys for a specific team, Beyoncé's golden outfit could provide some hints as to who they're both rooting for (it's safe to say they're team Dub Nation.)