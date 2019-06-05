James Corden Gets Honest About His Future at The Late Late Show

Late-night television without James Corden?!

It's a thought many pop culture fans don't even want to think about. After all, there's only one show that can perfect Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. Oh, and don't get us started on Carpool Karaoke.

But while sitting down with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show, the host of The Late Late Show opened up about his mindset when determining how long the show will go on.

"I just have to physically think about what I want to do really. That's it. That's mainly it," James shared with the radio host before discussing other interests like writing and hosting award shows like the Tonys and Grammys.

"Do you remember when David Letterman announced he was stepping down? He said, 'I told myself that the day I got bored of this job, a decade later I'd retire,'" James recalled. "Which is just a brilliant line. And what I don't want to do, what I never want to do is get to a point where it's just like, ugh I'm still doing this. I just always want it to be alive and I would hope the trick is to go, you know, I never got bored of it. I never got bored of it and I did it for absolutely the right amount of time and it was a kind of a punk move when I decided to do it and I wonder what the next punk move might be."