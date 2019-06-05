So, you watched The Handmaid's Tale season two finale and took issue when the story decisions. Elisabeth Moss gets it.

"There's no way she could've left Hannah, that's the thing. I get it, I get why people are frustrated, I get why people feel like she should've gotten into that truck, but she can't fight from the outside. She has to fight from the inside. Also, it's a lot more interesting story," Moss laughed.

"You want her to go to Canada and eat poutine, but it's not as interesting," she told E! News.

Season three, which has three episodes out on Hulu as of June 5, picks up right where season two left off. June got her baby out with Emily (Alexis Bledel) and how she's determined to save her other daughter, Hannah, by any means necessary.