What's really going on between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk?

The Oscar nominee and the supermodel, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, have been the subject of breakup rumors for months now. During award season, split speculation went into overdrive amid rumors about Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. The "Million Reasons" singer even had to set the record straight, shutting down romance rumors involving her and Cooper.

Amid the breakup speculation, Cooper and Shayk put on a united front as they attended the 2019 Oscars together, where they shared a romantic moment on the red carpet.