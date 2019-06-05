Amanda Stanton Gets Candid About Bobby Jacobs Split: What Went Wrong?

Amanda Stanton is opening up about her split from boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

The Bachelor alum and the professional beach volleyball player called it quits in April after about a year of dating. At the time, a source told E! News that Amanda was "completely blindsided" by the breakup, adding that the 29-year-old Lani the Label clothing designer thought things "were going great" between her and Bobby. Now, Amanda is opening up about the split in a new interview for Reality Steve's podcast, posting Thursday.

In exclusive quotes obtained by E! News from the episode, Amanda shares her reaction to the breakup and explains what went wrong in their relationship.

"I was definitely very surprised with the breakup, especially because we just moved in together," Amanda says. "And then it kind of left me stuck here like, 'Well, what do I do? Do I keep this house for myself?'"

Amanda goes on to add that she and her daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, are "in love" with the house and ended up keeping it.