A long time ago, we used to be friends—and summer TV used to be full of reruns and networks burning off previously-canceled shows. That's not the case any longer.

Now, summer TV is just as good—if not better—as fall TV. This year, while the temperatures are scorching, there are plenty new seasons of your favorite shows coming out to justify your desire to stay inside with the air conditioning. There's the first Veronica Mars revival miniseries since the show ended in 2007 (and the movie that hit theaters in 2014), a new summer-set season of Stranger Things and the much-debated second season of Big Little Lies. Did we really need to return to Monterey? We've seen a handful of new episodes and can now safely say, yes, we did, especially for Meryl Streep's war of words with Reese Witherspoon.