A long time ago, we used to be friends—and summer TV used to be full of reruns and networks burning off previously-canceled shows. That's not the case any longer.

Now, summer TV is just as good—if not better—as fall TV. This year, while the temperatures are scorching, there are plenty new seasons of your favorite shows coming out to justify your desire to stay inside with the air conditioning. There's the first Veronica Mars revival miniseries since the show ended in 2007 (and the movie that hit theaters in 2014), a new summer-set season of Stranger Things and the much-debated second season of Big Little Lies. Did we really need to return to Monterey? We've seen a handful of new episodes and can now safely say, yes, we did, especially for Meryl Streep's war of words with Reese Witherspoon.

Below, get a rundown of the shows you are going to be all about this summer, including plenty of steamy reality dating shows.

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

Premiere date: Currently dropping new episodes on Wednesdays on Hulu

What it's about: June (Elisabeth Moss) had her chance to escape in season two, but instead she's back in Gilead, now more determined than ever to save her daughter Hannah and help bring down the government.

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

ABC

The Bachelorette

Premiere date: Currently airing Mondays on ABC

What it's about: Hannah Brown is looking for the love of her life while cameras follow her every move.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Premiere date: Currently airing Mondays on TLC

What it's about: Americans who fell in love with foreigners and decide to leave their life in the US and move abroad, all in the name of romance.

America's Got Talent, Kodi Lee

NBC

America's Got Talent

Premiere date: Currently airing Tuesdays on NBC

What it's about: Contestants from all over compete for the chance to win some money and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas. There are usually tears, so get the tissues!

Claws, Niecy Nash

TNT

Claws

Premiere date: June 9

What it's about: Season three follows Desna (Niecy Nash) and her girls as they get even deeper into the world of crime now that they run a casino.

Big Little Lies Season 2, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Big Little Lies

Premiere date: June 9

What it's about: The lies! At the end of the first season, the Monterey ladies accidentally killed someone. Now they must deal with the consequences and all the lies they told in the process. Plus, Meryl Streep!

Pose Season 2

FX

Pose

Premiere date: June 11

What it's about: Season two picks up a few years after the events of season one. America is still dealing with the AIDS crisis, but Madonna's newly released "Vogue" is giving some of the characters hope that the transgender ballroom scene will be universally accepted.

The Hills

MTV

The Hills: New Beginnings

Premiere date: June 24 on MTV

What it's about: Original The Hills cast members Heidi Montag, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge and more return alongside new faces Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee for new adventures in front of the reality TV cameras.

Are You the One?

MTV

Are You the One?

Premiere date: June 26

What it's about: For the first time ever, the cast is all sexually fluid, meaning all bets are off regarding pairing up on this reality dating show.

Stranger Things, Season 3

Netflix

Stranger Things

Premiere date: July 4

What it's about: Season three picks up in the summer of 1985, hormones are raging and romance is blossoming—but can friendships survive that? Oh yeah, there are new and old threats coming at Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and company.

Love Island Logo

CBS

Love Island

Premiere date: July 9

What it's about: CBS takes the hit UK series and brings it to the United States. Sexy singles look for love, cameras follow them as they deal with different challenges and shakeups.

Veronica Mars

Hulu

Veronica Mars

Premiere date: July 26 on Hulu

What it's about: Veronica Mars, duh! Kristen Bell is back as the titular sassy sleuth, but things are pretty different from the last time viewers saw her in a series (and in the movie). She's embraced the private eye life, is still with Logan (Jason Dohring) and hot on the trail of somebody disrupting Neptune's spring break festivities with bombs.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7

Netflix

Orange Is the New Black

Premiere date: July 26 on Netflix

What it's about: It's the final season of Netflix's acclaimed prison-set dramedy. Piper (Taylor Schilling) is on the outside, but the woman she loves, Alex (Laura Prepon) is still in prison. And that's just one couple of the sprawling ensemble cast.

Bachelor in Paradise Decor

ABC/Francisco Roman

Bachelor in Paradise

Premiere date: July 29 on ABC

What it's about: Your favorite contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette head to a tropical paradise (hence the title) to look for love and create some drama along the way.

BH90210 Cast

Fox

BH90210

Premiere date: August 7 on Fox

What it's about: The original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 return to mount a fake reboot while playing fictionalized versions of themselves. To be clear: This isn't a revival of the show, they're playing themselves-ish.

GLOW

Netflix

GLOW

Premiere date: August 9 on Netflix

What's it about: After getting canceled, the ladies of GLOW head to Las Vegas for a stage show. Nothing bad ever happens in Vegas, right?

